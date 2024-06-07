Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $10.30 on Friday, reaching $293.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,835. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

