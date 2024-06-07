Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,278,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,566,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,329,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,013,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $269.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

