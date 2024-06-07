Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $81.29. 1,554,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.