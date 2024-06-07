Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,328,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $702.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $734.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

