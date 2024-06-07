Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. 2,423,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,828. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

