Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after buying an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after buying an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 706,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 400,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

