Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $698.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,670. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.11 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.