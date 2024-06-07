Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $69.30. 13,926,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,000,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

