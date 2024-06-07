Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. 3,009,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

