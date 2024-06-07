Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.18. 512,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

