Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $788.78 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,336.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,227.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

