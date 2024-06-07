Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $194.24

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $154.10 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

