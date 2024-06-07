Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $124.00

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $122.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

