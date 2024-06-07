Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $14.00

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Alector has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

