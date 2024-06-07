Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,973. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.