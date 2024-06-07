Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Trimmed by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.63. 286,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $442.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.42.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

