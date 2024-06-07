American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $275,476,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,173.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 797,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.