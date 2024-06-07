American International Group Inc. Sells 8,678 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 165,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,746 shares of company stock worth $8,607,203. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

