American International Group Inc. Sells 4,811 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.97. 2,419,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $462.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.