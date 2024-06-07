American International Group Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Aflac by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aflac by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

