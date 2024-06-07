American International Group Inc. Sells 3,022 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.