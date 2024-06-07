American International Group Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Qualys worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,294 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.