American International Group Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.19. 324,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,532. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $452.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.58 and its 200 day moving average is $385.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.