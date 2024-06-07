American International Group Inc. Sells 11,034 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUR

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.