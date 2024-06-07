American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.05. 3,053,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

