American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 383,107.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nucor by 161.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,832,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $163.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.42. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

