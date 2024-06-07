American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

