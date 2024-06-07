American International Group Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Sempra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

