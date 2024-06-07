American International Group Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.36. The company had a trading volume of 782,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.04 and a 200 day moving average of $318.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
