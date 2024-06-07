American International Group Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.88. 247,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.50 and a 1-year high of $344.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

