American International Group Inc. Has $13.72 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.10. The stock had a trading volume of 469,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.79 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

