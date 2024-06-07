American International Group Inc. Has $13.08 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.90 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

