American International Group Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of HF Sinclair worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

