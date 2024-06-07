American International Group Inc. Buys 426,807 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6,869.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Equitable worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,411 shares of company stock worth $8,980,534 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 2,539,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,964. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

