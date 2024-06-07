American International Group Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,221,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

HLT traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.17. 1,455,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.18. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

