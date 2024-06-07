American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,498,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $703.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $733.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.