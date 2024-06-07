American International Group Inc. Acquires 648 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

