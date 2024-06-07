American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,649 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of American Electric Power worth $92,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,553. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.