American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 30,656 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 284,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,700. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

