Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 4.7%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 16,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 536,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $110,892 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $22,650,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $7,170,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.