Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Increased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Ameren by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ameren by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,137,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,294,000 after buying an additional 82,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,905. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

