AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 3.1%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.46. 224,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 642,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957 in the last ninety days. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

