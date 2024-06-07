AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,384,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 37,207,695 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

