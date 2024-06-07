Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.37 and last traded at $180.02. 8,516,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,368,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

