Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.01. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altus Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Altus Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Altus Power by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

