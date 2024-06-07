AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,953,265 shares in the company, valued at $89,586,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AlTi Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.60 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $552.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.