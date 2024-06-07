AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,953,265 shares in the company, valued at $89,586,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.60 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $552.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

