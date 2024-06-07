Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260,402 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $32,177,952. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,242,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

