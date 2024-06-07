ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

ALLETE Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ALLETE by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 829,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

