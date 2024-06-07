Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

Get Allegion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.