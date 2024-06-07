Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Sells $34,992.16 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $34,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 812,024 shares in the company, valued at $454,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Ann Mitchell acquired 10,000 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Allbirds by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

